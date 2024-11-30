Road closed after crash snaps power pole in Englewood

ENGLEWOOD — A road is closed after a crash resulted in a snapped power pole Saturday morning.

Englewood crews were called to a crash in the 1200 block of Union Road.

“UNION ROAD between Gateway and I-70 is closed until further notice, due to hazards caused by a vehicle crash that severed a power pole & damaged a second pole,” Englewood police wrote on social media around 7 a.m.

We are working to learn if anyone was hurt here and what led to the crash.

AES Ohio’s outage map does not report a power outage in the area.

