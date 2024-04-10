Risk for severe storms across region this week; Heavy rain, damaging winds, tornadoes possible

DAYTON — The Miami Valley is facing another chance for severe weather this week.

As for timing, Thursday seems to be the day, according to Ritz.

Currently, the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has placed the Miami Valley under a level one to two risk out of five across the area for Thursday.

Timing is still a bit uncertain as to when the strongest storms will take place, Ritz says.

Waves of stronger to possibly severe storms will start throughout the morning and continue throughout the afternoon.

Storm threats for Thursday Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Heavy rain, isolated damaging wind gusts, and a brief, spin-up tornado look to be the threats on Thursday.

One to two inches of rain will also be a threat we deal with through Friday.

A localized flooding risk may develop if rain comes down a little heavier than what is currently expected, but as of now no flood watches have been posted.

Low-laying areas are most vulnerable.

We will continue to provide updates.

Severe weather outlook Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

