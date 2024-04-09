Cloudy, mild today, chances of showers, storms increase this week; Warm through late week

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Rain chances increase throughout the week

Storm chances become strong at times

Temperatures above normal until Friday

DETAILED FORECAST:

TUESDAY: Cloudy with showers arriving on Tuesday with a few afternoon thunderstorms are possible, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.

The best chance for rain and steady rain will be throughout the evening and overnight.

Breezy and mild. Highs in the upper 60s to around 70.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with more showers. Once again heavier and steadier rain will fall throughout the evening and overnight hours. Warm with highs in the upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Rainy and windy on Thursday. Thunderstorms and locally heavy rain are possible. A few may become strong with highs in the mid-60s.

FRIDAY: Showers lingering into the day on Friday. Rainfall totals through Friday of 1-2″ for most. Breezy and cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Nice with highs in the upper 60s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. A chance of showers return. Warm with highs in the lower 70s.

MONDAY: Will call it mostly cloudy for now and leave the forecast dry with highs in the lower 70s.

