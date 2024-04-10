Cloudy, more showers today, staying warm; Strong to severe storms possible Thursday

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Strong to severe storms possible Thursday

Temperatures staying warm

Extremely high pollen counts

DETAILED FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with more showers and heavier rain is expected late day and into the evening, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.

Coverage picks up in the afternoon. A rumble of thunder is possible with highs in the mid-60s.

THURSDAY: Rainy and windy on Thursday.

Thunderstorms and locally heavy rain are possible.

A few may become strong to isolated severe with highs near 70.

FRIDAY: Showers lingering into the day on Friday. Rainfall totals through Friday of 1-2″ for most. Breezy and cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Nice with highs in the mid-60s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. A chance of showers return. Warm with highs in the lower 70s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and dry for Monday with highs in the middle 70s.

TUESDAY: A stray shower or two return for Tuesday with highs in the lower 70s.

