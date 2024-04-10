Cloudy, more showers today, staying warm; Strong to severe storms possible Thursday

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- Strong to severe storms possible Thursday
- Temperatures staying warm
- Extremely high pollen counts
>> TRACK THE LATEST CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar
DETAILED FORECAST:
WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with more showers and heavier rain is expected late day and into the evening, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.
Coverage picks up in the afternoon. A rumble of thunder is possible with highs in the mid-60s.
THURSDAY: Rainy and windy on Thursday.
Thunderstorms and locally heavy rain are possible.
A few may become strong to isolated severe with highs near 70.
FRIDAY: Showers lingering into the day on Friday. Rainfall totals through Friday of 1-2″ for most. Breezy and cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Nice with highs in the mid-60s.
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. A chance of showers return. Warm with highs in the lower 70s.
MONDAY: Partly cloudy and dry for Monday with highs in the middle 70s.
TUESDAY: A stray shower or two return for Tuesday with highs in the lower 70s.
©2024 Cox Media Group