Rising temps mean rising utility bills; how you can save some cash

DAYTON — Rising temperatures are right around the corner, and that could mean rising costs on your utility bill.

Mark Evanoff said rising prices are something he’s used to and is already gearing up to pay more for utilities heading into the summer.

AES has some advice on how to avoid a rate increase, and it starts with your thermostat.

“What’s important is to get a baseline temperature. What the Department of Energy recommends is 78 degrees,” Mary Ann Kabel, Director of Corporate Communications at AES, said.

That may seem high, but the point is to keep your AC unit from working harder than it needs.

“You don’t have that it peaks and valleys when you’re lowering that temperature to get cooler,” Kabel said.

She said switching to LED lights could also save more than a thousand dollars over the bulb’s lifespan.

There’s another change you can make that doesn’t cost you a thing.

“When you’re using your washer, dryer, and your stove. Those are heat-producing appliances, so you might want to do those later in the day,” Kabel said.

Evanoff said he’s gone a different direction to save money.

“I got solar panels to offset the cost,” he said. “We’ve been having a lot of clouds and rain and all that. So the solar power has been down, but on good days it really helps out a lot.”

Kabel also strongly recommended that anyone able to upgrade to a smart thermostat.

She said AES is offering a $50 rebate through May.

