Right lanes closed due to serious crash on NB I-75 in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY — State troopers are investigating a serious crash on Northbound Interstate 75 in Butler County Tuesday morning.

>>2 in custody after multi-county pursuit on I-75

Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers from the Lebanon Post have closed the right lanes on NB I-75 near the Butler County rest area after a serious crash, according to OSHP dispatchers.

ODOT cameras indicate the far-left lane is open and the right lanes are closed.

There are serious injuries with this crash, dispatchers told News Center 7.

The crash remains under investigation.

©2024 Cox Media Group