1 hospitalized after crash on NB I-675

CENTERVILLE — Medics transported a person to the hospital after a crash on Interstate 675 Monday morning.
Officers and medics responded around 3:45 a.m. on initial reports of a crash on I-675 NB past Far Hills Avenue, according to Centerville dispatchers.
Initial scanner traffic indicated that one vehicle was involved in the crash and a guard rail got damaged.
Medics took one person to an area hospital, dispatchers told News Center 7.
We will update this story.
