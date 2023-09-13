Richmond man arrested after leading troopers on chase, being tased

RICHMOND — A man was arrested after leading state troopers on a chase in Indiana Saturday.

Around 9:45 p.m. Indiana state troopers were patrolling Richmond near D and 5th streets when they noticed a vehicle with an equipment violation, according to a media release.

When troopers attempted to stop the vehicle it drove off, driving through residential yards.

During the chase, the vehicle was blocked by a chain link fence and the driver, identified as Brent Diamond, 53, of Richmond exited the vehicle and ran from officers.

State troopers chased Diamond and gave him verbal commands which they say he disobeyed.

A trooper’s taser was deployed which allowed them to take him into custody.

While searching Diamond state troopers said they found over 16 grams of cocaine, money and digital scales.

State troopers searched Diamond’s car after a drug-sniffing K-9 indicated the presence of narcotics.

Other prescription drugs and drug paraphernalia were found in the car.

Diamond is facing initial charges including but not limited to resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, reckless driving, possession of cocaine and operating while a habitual traffic violator.

He is currently in custody of the Wayne County Jail, according to online jail records.





