Ribbon cutting held for new family restaurant in Greene County

XENIA — A ribbon cutting was held for a new local restaurant this week.

Butterbee’s American Grille had its ribbon cutting on Tuesday at the 200 block of Progress Drive.

The Xenia Area Chamber of Commerce posted photos on social media.

“Congratulations Butterbee’s American Grille on your ribbon cutting and welcome to Xenia!” they said. “Excited to have you part of our community.”

The restaurant opened in Xenia back in August.

The menu items include pulled pork sliders, burgers, and a soup-and-salad combo, according to its website.

Butterbee’s American Grille has locations in Mt. Orab, Cincinnati, and Milford.

