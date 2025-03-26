Reverse job fair looks to give former inmates fresh start at career

A reverse job fair was held Wednesday for those who have served jail time or who have a criminal record to get a chance to get one step closer to a new career.

More than 20 graduates of Montgomery County’s reentry program sat at their booths Wednesday to show off their resumes as they worked to get a job.

As shown on News Center 7 at 5:00, one graduate called this program a fresh start.

“You sitting down at the table and they’re coming up to you to explain their company and what their company has to offer,” Isreal King said. “This is the first time I’ve ever seen this.”

King served 10 years behind bars. He’s been out for five and is currently a student at Sinclair Community College.

He was looking for a job after completing a four-week program with the Reentry Career Alliance Academy.

Quinn Howard, manager of the program, told News Center 7 that the course is made up of three classes a week.

“The work readiness workshops where they work on a resume, writing, interviewing techniques, and how to dress for success and so forth,” Howard said.

The reverse job fair gives graduates a chance to show off their experience and resume. It’s an opportunity that Howard said happens less than he would like.

Howard said the setup is to relieve apprehensions employers may have.

“They get a chance to know the person and not focus solely on the background,” he said.

