Results from Friday night’s OVI checkpoint in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY — An OVI checkpoint was conducted in Warren County Friday night.

Ohio State Highway Patrol partnered with the City of Mason Police Department, Warren County Sheriff’s Department, and the Ohio Department of Transportation to conduct an OVI checkpoint on U.S. 42.

>> Dayton police cruiser involved in crash, injuries reported

The checkpoint was at Jean Boulevard in the City of Mason in Warren County. It took place Friday night from 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Lieutenant Matt Schmenk of the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Lebanon Post reported a total of 303 vehicles went through the checkpoint.

One driver was arrested for OVI by saturation patrols in the area, according to a spokesperson.

©2023 Cox Media Group