Restaurant offering free kid’s meals amid government shutdown

TROY/SPRINGFIELD — A restaurant is offering free meals as the government shutdown continues.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Starting Nov. 1, kids eat free Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Viva La Fiesta.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Joby now producing propeller blades in Dayton
- Thieves try to steal from open garage; Police warn residents to stay vigilant
- Disney pulls ABC, ESPN and more from YouTube TV as talks break down
Customers can also “plate it forward” and pay for a meal for those who can’t make it during the time frame.
Those in need can grab a paid receipt from the bulletin board for a free meal.
The discount is available at both Viva La Fiesta locations in Troy and Springfield.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group