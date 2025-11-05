Restaurant forced to close after crash knocks out power

SPRINGFIELD — A restaurant had to close early on Wednesday after a nearby crash.

“Unfortunately, we will not be open for dinner tonight as a Denali apparently did not like the telephone pole that provides the electricity to our restaurant,” The Hickory Inn wrote on its social media page.

The restaurant said they will be open for lunch at 11 a.m. Thursday.

Photos attached to the post show the Denali with heavy front-end damage and a pole lying on the ground next to it.

The car narrowly missed a building.

News Center 7 has reached out to Springfield police for further information on the crash and will update this story if we get additional information.

©2025 Cox Media Group