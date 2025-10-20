Restaurant chain that moved into former Frisch’s sites to close Ohio locations

MIAMI VALLEY — Dolly’s has announced it will close all of its locations in the Dayton and Cincinnati markets.

Dolly’s, which is owned by Michigan-based Big Boy Resturant Group, had locations in Troy and Miamisburg.

They also had six other locations slotted for the Miami Valley.

Dolly’s moved into former Frisch’s locations and promised to deliever familiar favorites.

“Despite the dedication of its team members and the support of the community, the litigation remains unresolved, and the company is still unable to operate under the Big Boy name in this market,” a media release from a PR group representing the company said.

As News Center 7 previously reported, a group called New Frisch’s sued Big Boy Restaurant Group in the Southern District of Ohio court on Feb. 14.

The lawsuit details decades-old agreements on who can operate the restaurants.

Both groups feel they have the right to re-open Frisch’s locations that closed in the Miami Valley.

The lawsuit says New Frisch’s bought all the rights to operate the restaurant in this area after more than a dozen closed last year.

Big Boy Restaurant Group allegedly broke the territorial agreement, according to the lawsuit.

Dolly’s said it will close its six existing restaurants, with the final day of operations on Oct. 23.

“Big Boy Restaurant Group has determined that continuing to operate under these conditions is no longer sustainable or beneficial for its employees or the brand.”

The Big Boy Restaurant Group said it will continue to operate locations throuhgout Michigan and other U.S. Markets.

