Residents claim to still feel effects of battery burning in Piqua; Outside expert looking into water

PIQUA — Some Piqua residents say they’re still feeling the effects of a former lithium battery burn site nearly a year after it was shut down.

Residents met at Edison Community College Wednesday night to discuss the next steps in pursuing answers on possible lasting effects from the site which saw lithium batteries being burned as research for a firefighter training program.

“I had bloodwork done and I have heavy metals in my system and things that are, I believe, linked to the burns here,” Alisha Lang said.

