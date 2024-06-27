Residents, businesses encouraged to submit logo design for 2025 NATO session

DAYTON — Have an idea to help enhance the impression of Dayton for the 2025 NATO Parliamentary Assembly Spring Session? U.S. Rep. Mike Turner (R-Dayton) has put out the call for you to submit your idea for a logo design to fulfill that goal.

The congressman is encouraging Miami Valley residents and businesses to submit their ideas for the NATO PA session, which Dayton will host in May 2025.

“For the vast majority of NATO Parliamentarians coming to Dayton and the Midwest, their first impression will be from the logo we choose to brand the entire four-day event,” Turner said in a prepared statement Wednesday.

As News Center 7 reported exclusively on May 29, Turner confirmed that Dayton had been selected as the host of the spring session. Turner, as head of the U.S. delegation to the Assembly, worked for more than two years to secure the honor of hosting in Dayton in conjunction with the 30th anniversary of the Dayton Peace Accords. He, Gov. Mike DeWine and local elected officials on June 3 made the public announcement about the session.

The NATO Parliamentary Assembly was created in 1955 to serve as a link between the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and the parliaments of the now 32 NATO nations, with the most recent additions being Finland (2023) and Sweden (2024).

The United States has not hosted a session since the annual session in Orlando, Florida, in fall 2003.

The Dayton meeting will be the first time the United States has ever hosted a Spring Session of the Assembly.

“As this will take a community-wide effort to successfully host the NATO PA Spring Session in Dayton next year, it makes perfect sense to tap into the local, diverse talent we have in the Miami Valley for key elements throughout the planning process. I look forward to seeing the creativity and ingenuity of our residents in representing our community.”

Turner’s office sent examples of prior logos to media on Wednesday. The logo for the 2024 session in Montreal is featured with this report.

Here are the ground rules for each submission:

* It is due by Aug. 9

* You won’t be paid (your participation is entirely voluntary)

* Any text needs to be in English and French. Minimum text is recommended. Note: Dayton is the same in English and French.

* Mention of the year is preferable. Use of the NATO PA monogram is sufficient, rather than adding the words “NATO PA/AP-OTAN” to the design.

* The finalized logo must be available either as an eps, jpg or png.

* Prior to selection, the chosen designer will be required to complete a release form for the use of the logo on all materials associated with Dayton 2025.

* Send it to nato2025@dacc.org (don’t forget to include your name and contact information)









