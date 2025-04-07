Police searching for man who used AR-15 style gun to rob store

DAYTON — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect in an armed robbery.

The man used an AR-15-style gun during an armed robbery on March 24, according to Dayton police.

Photos from security cameras show the rifle hidden in the man’s sweatshirt.

Police did not specify what the man allegedly took or if anyone was hurt.

If you have any information about the robbery or suspect, you are asked to call Detective Erwin at (937) 333-7629.

You can remain anonymous through Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-STOP or online at MiamiValleyCrimeStoppers.

