Reported fight leads to large police presence at Dayton high school

Several Dayton police cruisers were seen outside of Belmont High School Wednesday morning.

Police were called out to the school on Wayne Avenue after reports of a fight, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

News Center 7 sent a crew to the school. They reported seeing at least seven cruisers outside the school.

News Center 7 has reached out to Dayton Public Schools and Dayton Police for more information. We’ll update this story as we learn more.

