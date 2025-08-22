UPDATE: Explosion involving Rumpke truck reported at Moraine natural gas fill station

MORAINE — UPDATE @ 11:53 a.m.:

Fire officials are investigating after an explosion involving a Rumpke truck at a Moraine gas station.

Officials on the scene told News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins that the explosion involved a Rumpke truck and propane tanks.

It is currently unclear whether the tanks were on the truck or not at this time.

No injuries have been reported.

INITIAL REPORT:

A reported explosion is under investigation in Moraine.

Police dispatchers confirmed to News Center 7 that the explosion was reported in the area of Cardington Road and State Route 741 around 11 a.m.

“Roads have been closed,” Moraine Police wrote in a social media post about the investigation.

