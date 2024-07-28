REPORT: Trains cars are blocking streets in Miamisburg

There are several train cars blocking traffic on Mound Avenue in Miamisburg this afternoon.

A Miamisburg police sergeant, via Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, said the cars are believed to belong to Norfolk Southern Railway.

The cars are blocking “pretty much every street” in Miamisburg, the sergeant said.

Reports to Miamisburg police about the train cars began just after 1:30 p.m. Cars are said to be blocking Mound Avenue.

An officer at the scene said he could see “about 20 cars” and no engine.

The blockade, of sorts, could last another two or three hours, the sergeant said.

News Center 7 has reached out to Norfolk Southern for comment. We’ll update this report when more details become available.





