OSHP: 2-car collision in Delaware County leaves 4-year-old dead, 7 others injured

A two-car crash in Delaware County left one child dead and sent seven other people, including three juveniles, to hospitals with injuries, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

>> Parishioners pray for girl 9, hit and dragged by SUV in Dayton

A Honda Pilot eastbound on Moore Road near state Route 745 in Concord Twp. failed to stop at a stop sign and hit a Durango headed north on 745, the state patrol said of the Saturday afternoon accident that remains under investigation.

The Pilot overturned after traveling off the eastbound side of 745 and hitting a mailbox, fire hydrant and tree.

The Durango struck a tree after traveling off the right side of the road.

A 4-year-old boy in the Pilot died of his injuries at Nationwide Children’s Hospital’s Lewis Center branch.

Courtney Frederick, 47, who was driving the Pilot, and passenger Christopher Frederick, 53, suffered serious injuries. They were taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital.

Bugi Jung, 40, was driving the Durango. Limyoon Jung, 41, and a 16-year-old were passengers. All of them suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to Dublin Methodist Hospital. Two other juveniles in that same car, ages 9 and 7, suffered minor injuries and were taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital’s Lewis Center branch.

None of the occupants in the Pilot were wearing seatbelts, the state patrol said, noting that everyone in the Durango was wearing seatbelts.





©2024 Cox Media Group