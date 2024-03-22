Report ranks Ohio city as worst in country for air pollution; what it means for the Miami Valley

COLUMBUS — A new report ranks Columbus as the worst city in the country for air pollution — so what does that mean for the Miami Valley?

News Center 7′s Nick Foley sat down with an air quality expert from the American Lung Association (ALA) on where we stand.

I-Q Air’s released its world air quality report for 2023 for the second year in a row Columbus, Ohio ranked as the most polluted city in the country.

That includes ozone and fine particle matter or soot, and those are considered the deadliest pollutants.

Closer to home, the ALA is keeping its tabs.

>> Popular Ohio amusement park closes after 125 years; demolition for historic pool begins

Based on monitor readings that send data from the Ohio EPA to the federal agency, air quality in Greene County was ranked an “A” on an A-F scale.

While Montgomery and Clark counties were given a C.

“When EPA sets the standards, they set the standards for the location and the impact downwind. But even though it’s set alight to protect the community and downwind communities, there still an impact because the wind blows in whatever direction it actually wants to,” Angela Tin, National Senior Director of the ALA said.

Tin heads ALA’s clean air initiatives and said 60 to 70 percent of all air pollution comes from the cars and trucks we drive.

Combine that with planes and trains and it’s up to us to keep tabs on how it may affect our health, especially if there are existing conditions like asthma.

“For example, if you have an outlying problem and you may be exposed to toxic chemicals that cause lung cancer, there will not be immediate effects. So it’s always advisable to visit the doctor to get scans and maintain a healthy lifestyle,” Tin said.

According to the ALA more than one in three Americans live in areas with unhealthy levels of air pollution but Tin said we are getting much better at tracking that pollution so that we can remain vigilant.









©2024 Cox Media Group