Repeat offender sits in backseat of patrol car only 9 days after previous drug arrest

RICHMOND, IN — A 29-year-old man was arrested just nine days after a previous arrest for possession of narcotics, again.

Richmond Police Department made a post on social media Tuesday night stating two individuals were arrested for possession of drugs after a traffic stop on South 14th Street.

Officers found multiple illegal substances, including suspected crack cocaine, heroin, pills, and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle, according to the post.

Destiny Moore, 22, was arrested on multiple drug possession charges.

Tayonne Tevis, 29, was also arrested on multiple drug possession charges just nine days after a previous drug possession arrest.

As previously reported on News Center 7, Tevis was arrested on May 26 for the possession of 235 grams of suspected heroin and cocaine.

“Tayonne again? Yes. He was arrested just last week (May 26) on drug dealing charges. Some folks just can’t stay out of the backseat of our patrol cars,” a spokesperson for Richmond Police said in the post.

This arrest was made by the Strategic and Focused Enforcement (S.A.F.E.) Unit.

“When it comes to drug enforcement, we’re not backing down. If the first arrest doesn’t get your attention, the second one will,” Richmond Police Chief Kyle Weatherly said.

