Repairs underway after water main break in Harrison Township

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Crews are working to repair a water main break in Harrison Township.
The water main break was reported shortly before 6 a.m. in the 2000 block of Woodway Avenue, according to a spokesperson for Montgomery County Environmental Services.
The estimated time of repair is five hours.
A boil advisory has not been issued at this time.
