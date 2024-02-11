Repairs underway after water main break in Harrison Township

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Crews are working to repair a water main break in Harrison Township.

The water main break was reported shortly before 6 a.m. in the 2000 block of Woodway Avenue, according to a spokesperson for Montgomery County Environmental Services.

The estimated time of repair is five hours.

A boil advisory has not been issued at this time.

