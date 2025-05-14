‘Remember your why;’ National Police Week allows for reflection on service, officer says

XENIA — Flashing lights and blaring sirens are common sights and sounds for a police officer, but how about for a news reporter?

News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson got to ride along in a cruiser and experienced a day in the life of a police officer for National Police Week.

Xenia police officer Aly Callan sat down with News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson to talk about their ride along experience.

Callan grew up in Wilmington, Ohio, and went to school in Xenia. She’s worked for the Xenia Police Department for six years now.

“I love people, meeting new people is just my favorite thing. It energizes me,” Callan said.

Callan also enjoys solving problems, as reported by Robertson.

During her ride-along, Robertson saw Callan work traffic stops, car crashes, and trespassing complaints.

“Yeah, that’s pretty standard, I mean, minus the incident at the end,” Callan said.

Callan had clocked out and left work on April 4 and Robertson met up with another officer and got in his cruiser.

Robertson drove with the lights and sirens on to Hivling Street where three people, including two juveniles, were shot. Medics took the three victims to the hospital.

“I received an emergency page for overtime for officers and usually when that happens you know, we get worried because like, this thing happened to one of us or you know whatever’s going on, something big has happened,” Callan said.

Callan said she rushed back to work and clocked 18 hours that day.

“Even when it’s hard, and the days that are just unbearable and you’re like, ‘Why am I doing this?’ Just remember your why because we all have our why,” Callan said.

“There’s a lot of hate out there, but there’s also a lot of love,” Callan said.

