Rehab efforts on Centerville water tower underway

CENTERVILLE, Montgomery County — Rehabilitation efforts are underway for Montgomery County’s “South Metro Tank” in Centerville, according to a Facebook post from the county.

The 2-million-gallon steel water tank along I-675 will be repaired, cleaned, and repainted.

To minimize the spread of dust and debris, crews draped a large sheet around the water tower.

According to a previous News Center 7 report, the county has warned nearby residents that this process may be noisy as crews will sandblast the tank.

Once the tank is repaired and repainted, a Montgomery County logo will be placed on the top rim.

The county expects this project to be completed in August.





