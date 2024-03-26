Rehab efforts on Centerville water tower to begin next month

CENTERVILLE, Montgomery County — Rehabilitation efforts on Montgomery County’s “South Metro Tank” will begin next month.

Centerville’s 2-million-gallon steel water tank along I-675 will be repaired, cleaned, and repainted, according to Montgomery County’s Facebook page.

The county is warning nearby residents that this process may be noisy as crews have to sandblast the tank first.

A large curtain will be draped around the tank to decrease the spread of debris.

Once the tank is repaired and repainted, a large Montgomery County logo will be placed on the top rim.

The county expects this project to last through August.





