Region’s first 24/7 dry cleaning and laundry service kiosk opens in Centerville

CENTERVILLE — The region’s first 24/7 dry cleaning and laundry service kiosk has officially opened in Centerville.

Fox Cleaners, which has served the Dayton area since 1947, announced last week that they have opened the region’s first 24/7 dry cleaning and laundry service kiosk.

The kiosk is designed to make professional dry cleaning and laundry services more accessible, according to the company.

The kiosk is located at the Washington Center shopping center at 6085 Far Hills Ave., near Dorothy Lane Market in Centerville. It allows customers to drop off and pick up their items at any time of day.

“We know our customers lead busy lives, and finding time for errands can be a challenge,” Will Drook, the owner at Fox Cleaners, said. “The 24/7 Kiosk is our way of making sure you can get expert fabric care on your own terms, whether that’s before work, late at night, or on the weekend.”

The kiosk system is simple and secure, according to the company.

New and existing customers can create or log into their accounts at the kiosk, select the “drop off” option, and place their bagged items into a secure chute.

Once the order is ready for pickup, customers will receive a text notification and can retrieve their items by logging into their account at the kiosk and paying for their order.

“Fox Cleaners has long been a trusted partner for dry cleaning and laundry services, and this new kiosk expands on its commitment to customer convenience,” the company said in a statement. “This innovation provides a seamless way for customers to receive the high-quality care they expect, without being restricted by traditional business hours.”

You can find out more about the 24/7 kiosk here.

