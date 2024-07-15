Reds draft ACC’s top pitcher with No. 2 pick in 2024 MLB Draft

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds drafted the Atlantic Coast Conference’s (ACC) top pitcher with their first selection in this year’s 2024 MLBD Draft.

>>Reds to have 2 prospects, 1 current Dayton Dragon, at 2024 All Star Futures Game

Chris Burns was the first pitcher taken off the board and No. 2 overall selection out of Wake Forest.

He was surprised by the selection.

“I didn’t really know what to think,” he told MLB.com. “I’m just really excited.”

Burns is the MLB Pipeline’s No. 6 overall prospect.

He went 10-1 in 16 starts for the Demon Deacons last season with a 2.70 ERA and led college baseball with 191 strikeouts.

It’s the second straight year the Reds have selected a Wake Forest pitcher. They drafted Rhett Lowder in 2023 with the No. 7 overall selection.

With the 2nd pick in the 2024 #MLBDraft, the Cincinnati Reds select RHP Chase Burns.



Welcome to Reds Country, Chase‼️ pic.twitter.com/qJPE0BOA10 — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) July 14, 2024

©2024 Cox Media Group