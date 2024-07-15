Local

Reds draft ACC’s top pitcher with No. 2 pick in 2024 MLB Draft

By WHIO Staff

Chris Burns, Reds MLB Draft Pick Photo contributed by Wake Forest Athletic Department (Wake Forest Athletic Department /Wake Forest Athletic Department)

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds drafted the Atlantic Coast Conference’s (ACC) top pitcher with their first selection in this year’s 2024 MLBD Draft.

Chris Burns was the first pitcher taken off the board and No. 2 overall selection out of Wake Forest.

He was surprised by the selection.

“I didn’t really know what to think,” he told MLB.com. “I’m just really excited.”

Burns is the MLB Pipeline’s No. 6 overall prospect.

He went 10-1 in 16 starts for the Demon Deacons last season with a 2.70 ERA and led college baseball with 191 strikeouts.

It’s the second straight year the Reds have selected a Wake Forest pitcher. They drafted Rhett Lowder in 2023 with the No. 7 overall selection.

