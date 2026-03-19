RedHawks fans pack local bars to cheer on team in First Four

DAYTON — Miami University fans gathered at a popular Dayton restaurant Wednesday night to cheer on the Redhawks during the First Four tournament at the UD Arena.

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The watch party took place at Milano’s on Brown Street, located just 40 miles from the university’s campus.

The First Four tournament serves as a major economic driver for the Dayton area.

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Destination Dayton estimated that the two days of games attracted approximately 25,000 fans, players, coaches, and media members to the UD Arena.

Local officials reported that during last year’s event, visitors spent more than $6 million in Dayton on food, shopping, travel, and hotel stays.

Milano’s owner, David Fisher, said he welcomed the increased business during the tournament.

While the restaurant on Brown Street is typically a hub for University of Dayton fans, it was filled with Redhawks supporters throughout Wednesday evening.

Miami University alumni Patrick McNickle and his daughter, Hope McNickle, were among the fans who traveled to Dayton for the game.

Patrick emphasized the importance of the university’s athletic performance alongside its academic reputation.

“It’s such a great school, it’s a wonderful atmosphere. You know, athletics has never been a huge part of Miami, and to have that piece - along with how great a town and university and college experience it is, is unbelievable,” he said.

The family connection to the university was visible during the watch party as Hope wore her father’s vintage apparel.

“She’s wearing my letterman’s jacket from the 80’s at Miami, it doesn’t fit me anymore, but it fits her fine,” Patrick said.

Hope noted that she was determined to attend the tournament as soon as the team qualified.

“I told him, I was like, we have to get tickets, we can’t miss this,” she said.

Fans will either leave disappointed or excited for the next game.

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