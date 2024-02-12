Red Cross offering gift cards to blood donors this month

The American Red Cross said it needs more donors to combat the drop in its blood supply.
It said every year February weather systems put a strain on supply.
Anybody who signs up to donate through the rest of the month will get a $20 Amazon gift card.
There are drives scheduled across the Miami Valley.
You can book a time to give by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS.
