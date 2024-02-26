Red Cross assisting those impacted by Dayton house fire

DAYTON — The Red Cross is assisting people after their house was damaged by a fire Sunday morning.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Firefighters battle house fire in Dayton

Dayton firefighters were dispatched to the 1000 block of W. Riverview Avenue at 5:29 a.m. on initial reports of a structure fire.

Upon arrival, firefighters found smoke showing from the second floor of a two-story home, Assistant Chief Brad French told News Center 7.

Crews contained the fire and completed searches of the structure. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is determined to be accidental.

The preliminary damage estimates are not yet available.

