Red Cross assisting, roof damaged after Dayton house fire

DAYTON — The Red Cross is assisting people after a fire damaged a Dayton house late Monday night.

As News Center 7 previously reported Dayton firefighters were dispatched to the 400 block of Burleigh Avenue just before 11 p.m. on initial reports of a house fire.

Upon arrival, firefighters found smoke showing and fire was reported in the attic, according to Dayton Fire Assistant Chief Brad French.

An iWitness 7 viewer sent us photos and they showed smoke and flames as firefighters were at the scene.

Crews put out the fire and searched the residence, French told News Center 7.

No injuries were reported, and the Red Cross is assisting the occupants inside the house.

A preliminary damage estimate has not yet been determined.

The cause of the fire has been determined to be accidental.

