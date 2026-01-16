Red Cross assisting after fire destroys Clark County home

CLARK COUNTY — The Red Cross is assisting after a fire destroyed a home in Clark County on Thursday.

Multiple fire agencies responded after 1:30 p.m. to the 4400 block of Dayton Springfield Road on reports of a structure fire.

When firefighters arrived, they saw fire and smoke from the back of the home.

Fire officials told our news crew at the scene that the wind had an impact on firefighters in battling this fire.

The home is a total loss. The Red Cross was requested to assist.

No injuries were reported.

Dayton Springfield Road fire investigation Photo from: Matt Turri/Staff

