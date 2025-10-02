Recycle appliances for free now through Saturday for Amnesty Weekend in Montgomery County.

DAYTON — Montgomery County residents can recycle their old appliances for free during Appliance Amnesty Weekend, which runs through Saturday afternoon.

Typically, Montgomery County Environmental Services charges a fee based on the weight of appliances for recycling. However, this weekend, residents can drop off items like refrigerators, stoves, and washers without incurring any costs.

“We get several hundred customers a day coming through this facility, so it’s pretty efficient,” said John Woodman, a program specialist with Montgomery County Environmental Services.

The initiative aims to keep appliances out of landfills by ensuring that metals are recovered and recycled into new products. “When you bring them here to us, or a similar program like this, we make sure that the actual metal is recovered, is recycled, it’s made into a new product, keeps it out of the landfill,” Woodman explained.

Frederick Harris and James Bass are frequent visitors to the Montgomery County Solid Waste District, often dropping off items several times a week.

“It’s fast. The line could be all the way outside, and they move really fast,” Harris noted.

Organizers expect to collect around 150 appliances over the three-day event. Woodman advises residents to come early or later in the day to avoid long lines.

Appliance Amnesty Weekend offers a convenient and cost-free way for Montgomery County residents to dispose of old appliances, promoting environmental sustainability by encouraging recycling.

