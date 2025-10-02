Man accused of throwing lit fireworks at people experiencing homelessness

HAMILTON COUNTY — A man is facing charges after being accused of throwing fireworks at a couple experiencing homelessness in Hamilton County last year.
Charles Mitchell, 22, of Fairfield, has been charged with two counts of aggravated arson, according to our news partners at WCPO in Cincinnati.
The victims were sheltering under the drive-thru of an abandoned bank building in August 2024 when Mitchell reportedly drove by and threw a canister-shell firework near where they were sleeping.
Mitchell was arrested last month, over a year later.
He was indicted last week. If convicted, WCPO reported he could face up to 22 years in prison.
Mitchell is currently booked in the Hamilton County Justice Center.
