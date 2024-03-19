‘Record economic impact;’ Business owners explain why NCAA First Four is good for Dayton community

DAYTON — Businesses across the Dayton area are expecting to be busy as the NCCA First Four is in town.

As reported on News Center 7 at 5:30, the tournament is an economic boost for the Dayton area.

Milano’s General Manager Larry Adkisson said he can confirm that March Madness brings business to town.

“Oh yeah, 100%, this time of year just March Madness, conference tournaments last year, NCAA starting the First Four tonight, we probably get a good 10 to 15% bump in sales. I guess I guess a normal week,” Adkisson said.

That bump is something Dayton economic leaders count on. It’s worth millions each year.

“These events are a huge part of that annually, and we work year-round to ensure that every year we get a bump in it, and we’ve had record economic impact every year,” Dayton Development Coalition Director of Business Development and Projects Sarah Spees said.

Adkisson said in return, the City of Dayton makes a big impact on those who travel in for the week.

“If you just read about Dayton on the outside, you don’t know what you’re going to hear like it’s probably some not the greatest things in the world. But you actually get here and you meet the people and you come to the places and you see the arena you’re like wow, this is a this is big time,” Adkisson said.

The First Four will be held in Dayton until the contract expires in 2026.

Tonight, Howard will play Wagner at 6:40 p.m. and then Colorado State will take on Virginia at 9:10 p.m.

On Wednesday, Grambling will play Montana State at 6:40 p.m., then Boise State will take on Colorado.

