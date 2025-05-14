Received a random item you didn’t order? It might be a part of a ‘Brushing’ scheme

DAYTON — If you’ve recently gotten a random item that you didn’t order, it could be part of a scheme called “Brushing.”
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz explains how the US Postal Service warns it could put your personal information at risk on News Center 7 at 5:30 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Boil advisory issued for parts of Montgomery County; see if you are impacted
- Newlyweds receive Amazon gift cards before groom’s deployment, company says they won’t honor them
- 13 students injured after school bus drives off busy state route
Ryan Simmons is someone who gets packages delivered all the time, so he opened what looked like a normal Amazon delivery and found something that left him stumped.
He had received a single pack of beet chews.
“I did think that maybe someone in my family was playing a joke on me, that they were telling me that I needed to eat healthier,” Simmons said.
But he’s not the only one who has received packages they didn’t order.
We will update this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group