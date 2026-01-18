Received calls about Medicare card changes? Police say it’s likely a scam

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — Have you received any calls about changes to your Medicare card?

Butler Township Police says it is likely a scam.

The department wrote in a social media post about possible Medicare fraud.

They say someone may be calling claiming to be from Medicare, offering a new card or upgraded benefits.

The department added that it is likely a scam, according to the social media post.

They said you should do the following:

Do not respond to offers for free medical equipment or services

Check your medical statements routinely for services not provided

Do not give your Medicare number to anyone except your doctor or other trusted provider

Do not carry your Medicare card unless you will need it (treat it like your credit cards)

If anyone gets those calls, people should hang up and not provide either their Social Security number or Medicare ID number to anyone over the phone, Butler Township Police.

Contact (937) 233-2080 if you believe you have been scammed.

