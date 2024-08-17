Realty office opens donation-based coffee shop

CENTERVILLE — A Dayton-based real estate company just jumped into the coffee business.

Luxe Omni opened “House Blend Cafe” on Franklin Street in Centerville.

Its business model is donation-based.

People can pay whatever they want for coffee and 100 percent of the proceeds will go towards charity, according to the coffee shops website.

All orders must be placed online but can be enjoyed on the go or inside.

