CENTERVILLE — Centerville will be getting its first Chipotle next week.

The location will open on Aug. 20 at 1033 South Main Street, according to Chipotle.

The restaurant will also feature “Chipotlane” a drive-thru pick-up lane that allows people to pick up digital orders without leaving their cars.

It will be open every day from 10:45 a.m.-10 p.m.

















