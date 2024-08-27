‘Really unbearable;’ School districts speak on changes to sports practices amid heatwave

BEAVERCREEK — School districts across the Miami Valley are making changes to keep their students safe as a heatwave moves through the region.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As reported on News Center 7 at 5:00, the entire Miami Valley is under a Heat Advisory until Wednesday at 8 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

Beavercreek athletic trainers told News Center 7′s John Bedell that they are keeping an eye on conditions to keep their student-athletes safe.

“It’s hot. It’s very hot. It’s really unbearable,” Dayton resident Jackie Towns said.

Some have voiced their concerns about the safety of student-athletes who are practicing after school this week.

“Maybe do it early morning, or maybe wait until the heat kind of lets up a little bit,” Towns said.

News Center 7 polled 14 districts in the Miami Valley about what they’re doing to keep kids safe in the heat. We heard back from 7 of those districts.

Spokespeople with Huber Heights City Schools, Kettering City School District, Troy City Schools, Beavercreek City School District, Trotwood-Madison City School District, and Fairborn City Schools all said they rely on their athletic trainers who monitor conditions and make decisions about practicing in excessive heat.

Trainers decide when and where practices will happen.

News Center 7′s John Bedell talked to Troy City Schools Superintendent Chris Piper about those decisions.

He said they rely on the expertise of their athletic trainers in this heat.

“Basically speaking, we push our practices back to the cooler parts of the evening if we practice, and our trainers do a great job communicating with us, making sure our kids get frequent water breaks,” Piper said.

These precautions also got for games too.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]