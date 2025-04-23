‘Really packs the house;’ Nearby businesses get boost from Piqua’s new entertainment venue

PIQUA — This summer’s Lock 9 Park concert series has been announced and businesses near the park are looking forward to the crowds.

“It really drives a lot of individuals from locally and from throughout the religion to come to the events,” Chris Schmiesing, Piqua’s economic development director, said.

As previously reported on News Center 7 at 5:30, Lock 9 Park is hosting 15 concerts this summer.

“We’ve got some regional talent that will be here as well, and then we’ve got some really awesome tribute bands scattered throughout the schedule as well,” Schmiesing said.

Right next to Lock 9 Park is Crooked Handle, which gets a boost in business when there are concerts.

“We’re pretty busy on a Friday, Saturday with access to Lock 9. They’re able to walk around the parks already but with music, it’s insane. It really packs the house here and out in the park,” Brigett Combs, events manager with Crooked Handle, said.

Combs says that last year, even with limited concerts, business picked up.

“We get a lot of Pickaway locals that are super excited about it as well. But we see people from all over, people from surrounding communities that are just looking for a fun night out,” Combs said.

