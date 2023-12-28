‘Really good’ deals available for shoppers with retailers’ after-Christmas sales

BEAVERCREEK — The days between Christmas and New Year’s Day tend to blend together, but they can be great for grabbing some post-holiday deals.

News Center 7′s consumer reporter Xavier Hershovitz will break down the reason for the deals and the “really good” items that you can save on right now tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00.

“You’re going to find some really good deals after Christmas,” Kristin McGrath from the online deals website RetailMeNot told News Center 7.

She also said there are a mix of things on sale right now.

© 2023 Cox Media Group