‘Really disappointing;’ Community members concerned after more businesses announce closures

DAYTON — A handful of store closings could impact residents on the west side of Dayton.

Walgreens at the intersection of N Gettysburg and Hoover avenues and Family Dollar on James H. McGee Boulevard are both closing.

Some people call this area a shopping desert, but city leaders say they are aware of these concerns and are working to make things right.

“It’s like everything is just leaving, it’s sad, there’s nothing on this side, nothing convenient for us to get anything done,” Resident Tamika Jackson said.

