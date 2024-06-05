Man finds rarely seen rattlesnake in Ohio

HURON COUNTY — A rarely seen rattlesnake was found in Ohio.

>>Deputies investigating after reported stolen car in Greene County

A Huron County Wildlife officer found a massasauga rattlesnake last month, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR).

ODNR posted a photo of the snake on its social media page.

The Ohio Division of Wildlife staff, researchers, and volunteers were participating in an annual snake survey.

Matthew Smith found the rattlesnake that was captured for measurements and then released, ODNR said.

>>Prosecutor calls 3-year-old found in roach-infested apartment ‘one of the worst things’ he’s seen

The eastern massasauga rattlesnake is a small pit viper that occurs in the northern Midwest United States and Ontario, Canada, according to the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service (FWS).

It was listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act in 2016 due to significant reductions in populations due to habitat loss.

The historical range of the species includes New York, Western Pennsylvania, southeastern Ontario, Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, east-central Missouri, and eastern Iowa, FWS said.

To report a sighting, CLICK HERE.

©2024 Cox Media Group