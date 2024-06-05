UPDATE: Deputies investigating after reported stolen car in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — UPDATE @6:55 a.m.

Greene County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a reported stolen car in Greene County early Wednesday morning.

News Center 7′s Taylor Robertson reported that Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers and Greene County Sheriff’s deputies blocked off the area of Conley and Cedarville Yellow Springs roads.

An OSHP spokesperson said that state troopers were assisting the Greene County Sheriff’s Office after reports of a stolen car early Wednesday morning.

Photos from the scene show that the car suffered damage to its front passenger side.

As our news crew arrived at the scene, the car was attached to a wrecker and in the process of clearing the scene.

As reported on News Center 7′s Daybreak, a giant tire track was in the road and a road sign got hit.

We have reached out for more information and will provide updates on this story.

Police presence Greene Co. Photo from: Taylor Robertson/Staff

-INITIAL STORY-

There is a large police presence reported in Greene County early Wednesday morning.

Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers and Greene County Sheriff’s deputies are searching the area of Cedarville Yellow Springs Road and U.S. 42.

There was a report of a stolen vehicle in the Cedarville area, an OSHP spokesperson told News Center 7.

Initial scanner traffic indicated they were dispatched around 5 a.m.

We have a news crew at the scene and will provide updates on this story.

