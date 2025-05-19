Ramp closing this week for construction to prepare for new Buc-ee’s off I-70

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A ramp from a major interstate will be closed this week in preparation for a new gas station.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

We will tell you how drivers need to be ready for this road closure this morning on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

As previously reported by News Center 7, the ramp from Interstate 70 to State Route 235 will be closed today through Friday for construction.

The new ramp will be two lanes, and there will also be a traffic light.

After lawsuits delayed the construction of the new Buc-ee’s Huber Heights, walls have been put up, and road construction is now scheduled.

“As you travel west on I-70 and then that off ramp there, that would essentially be a two-lane off ramp. So, they’re widening it slightly,” Assistant City Manager Aaron Sorrell told News Center 7.

Trucker Marvin Slater says that he is familiar with the busy interstate route.

“675 up there and across 40 and then back down, you’re looking at 10, maybe 15 minutes,” he said.

We will continue to update this developing story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group