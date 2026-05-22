Rainy night ahead, chances linger into the weekend

DAYTON — Good evening to you on this Friday. Meteorologist Nick Dunn here with you on what has been a soggy second half of the day in the valley. What you see out there is what you get tonight as steady, soaking rains move through. Into the holiday weekend, rain chances continue but there will be some dry times.

Tonight

Tonight we find lows near 60 degrees. Rain may be accompanied by a few embedded rumbles of thunder. However, no severe weather is expected. Widespread totals of 0.50 to 1.50 inches are likely by Saturday morning.

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Totals

Futurecast rain totals show there may be a few locally higher totals over 1.50 inches, however, those would likely be pretty spotty overall. This could lead to minor flooding in areas where the ground is already saturated. A Flood Watch is in effect for Butler, Clinton, & Warren Counties until 5AM Saturday.

Saturday AM

Into Saturday, a wet start early will give way to more of a scattered rain coverage. You can likely be outside at times, just be ready for some interruptions at times, especially in the eastern counties. We have a better chance of some dry hours late Saturday itno early Sunday.

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Sunday PM

By late Sunday, another decent push of moisture means a decent chance of showers and perhaps a thunderstorm. Severe weather still looks unlikely, but again this can lead to outdoor plans being interrupted.

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