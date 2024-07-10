Rain totals: How much did your community get?

Heavy rain fell across the Miami Valley Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

>> High winds possible after heavy rain moves through area

According to our Storm Center 7 Meteorologists and data released by the National Weather Service, these are the latest rain totals in parts of the region:

Eaton: 3.25″

St. Marys: 2.99″

Richmond: 2.66″

Dayton: 0.81″

Urbana: 0.58″

Wapakoneta: 2.66″

Pleasant Hill: 1.32″

Moraine: 1.05″

Wright-Patt: 0.81″

The corridor from Oxford/Liberty to Wapakoneta took the brunt of the heaviest rainfall from Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning, but everyone largely got a good amount of rain.

Some areas picked up much more than others due to multiple thunderstorms moving over the same areas, according to Storm Center 7′s Nick Dunn. Tropical downpours associated with the remains of Beryl can drop intense rainfall rates!

